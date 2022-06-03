GAM Holding AG Purchases New Holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,077,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 48,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $2,018,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

PLMI stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 12,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,250. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

