GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 17,056 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAH. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACAH stock remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,589. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

