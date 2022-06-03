GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 31,776 M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.06% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the third quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MBAC remained flat at $$9.78 during midday trading on Friday. 35 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,020. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

