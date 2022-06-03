GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 33,510 Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,619. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

