GAP (NYSE:GPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.59.

NYSE GPS opened at $10.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.45. GAP has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of GAP by 118.2% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GAP by 111.5% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

