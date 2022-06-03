GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Cowen

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on GAP from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded GAP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.59.

Shares of GPS opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.45.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in GAP by 1.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in GAP by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 67,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

