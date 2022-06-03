Gaztransport & Technigaz (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Shares Up 13.6%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Rating) shot up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.90. 215 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Gaztransport & Technigaz from €96.00 ($103.23) to €106.00 ($113.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92.

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

