GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $626.01

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 626.01 ($7.92) and traded as low as GBX 546.50 ($6.91). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.95), with a volume of 271,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

