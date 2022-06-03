GB Group (LON:GBG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $626.01

GB Group plc (LON:GBGGet Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 626.01 ($7.92) and traded as low as GBX 546.50 ($6.91). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 549.50 ($6.95), with a volume of 271,087 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,007.50 ($12.75).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 556.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 623.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GB Group Company Profile (LON:GBG)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

