General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Plans $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

General Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 32 years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Shares of GD opened at $229.44 on Friday. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.08 and its 200-day moving average is $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

