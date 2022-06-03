Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will report $549.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $549.60 million. Genesco posted sales of $555.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.61%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GCO shares. TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE GCO traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market cap of $803.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

