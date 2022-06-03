Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives $55.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on G shares. Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of G stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. Genpact has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Genpact’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

