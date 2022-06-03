Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 582,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 1.2% of Candlestick Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Candlestick Capital Management LP owned 0.41% of Genuine Parts worth $81,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,431,000 after acquiring an additional 284,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,675,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,547,000 after acquiring an additional 161,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,664,000 after buying an additional 48,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $135.67. 4,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,775. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.63. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.