Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 83,327 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

About Cipher Mining (Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.