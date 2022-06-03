Gillson Capital LP Buys Shares of 83,327 Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $42,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR opened at $2.52 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.
About Cipher Mining (Get Rating)
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.