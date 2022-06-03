Gillson Capital LP Sells 137,054 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Gillson Capital LP decreased its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,054 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.10% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.91. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

