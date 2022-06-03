Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,387 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $731,000.

Shares of NAACU stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

