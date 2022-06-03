Glazer Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAGU – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,632 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the third quarter valued at about $919,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAGU opened at $10.16 on Friday. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

