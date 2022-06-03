Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Lux Health Tech Acquisition were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUXAU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 31,233.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition by 104.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000.

OTCMKTS LUXAU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the healthcare and technology industries.

