Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its position in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,034 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Population Health Investment worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Population Health Investment by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the third quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the third quarter worth $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 3.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Population Health Investment stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

