Glazer Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,062 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

