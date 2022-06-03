Glazer Capital LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,062 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $72,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 22,883.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 578,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,980,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DNAA opened at $9.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

