Glazer Capital LLC Has $526,000 Position in JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,817 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in JATT Acquisition were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,183,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JATT opened at $9.91 on Friday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

