Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

IQMDU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

