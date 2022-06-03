Glazer Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQMDU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,750,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,200,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000.

Shares of IQMDU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

