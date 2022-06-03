Glazer Capital LLC Sells 74,318 Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,318 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Figure Acquisition Corp. I worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FACA. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter valued at about $7,924,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FACA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

