Glazer Capital LLC Sells 79,817 Shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,817 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in JATT Acquisition were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JATT opened at $9.91 on Friday. JATT Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

