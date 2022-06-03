Glazer Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,535 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prospector Capital worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRSR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 244.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,218,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,893,000 after buying an additional 864,847 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prospector Capital by 135.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,198,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 690,269 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prospector Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,741,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prospector Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospector Capital alerts:

Shares of PRSR opened at $9.82 on Friday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.78.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prospector Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospector Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.