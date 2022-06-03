Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.78

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.77. Glencore shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 26,772 shares traded.

GLCNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

