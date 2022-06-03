Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $19.85. Global-e Online shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 1,412 shares traded.

GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

