Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $20.67

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.67, but opened at $19.85. Global-e Online shares last traded at $20.26, with a volume of 1,412 shares traded.
GLBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $58.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $55.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.
Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global-e Online (GLBE)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.