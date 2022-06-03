Globalink Investment Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 6th

Globalink Investment’s (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 6th. Globalink Investment had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Globalink Investment’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GLLIU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Globalink Investment has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLLIU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,087,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $5,557,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter worth $4,388,000.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

