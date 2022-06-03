Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

GMED traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,475. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $57.21 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.31.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,670,143. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

