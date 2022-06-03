Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 167.0% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,763,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,492,000 after acquiring an additional 509,015 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,081,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100,046 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.77. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

