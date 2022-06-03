Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,566 iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $79.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.27. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

