Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total value of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,171,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,840 shares of company stock worth $26,312,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.26.

NYSE:EW opened at $101.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $91.52 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average of $112.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

