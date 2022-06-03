Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $489,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $128.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.32 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

