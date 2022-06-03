Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New $383,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 40,346 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPYX opened at $101.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.84. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.