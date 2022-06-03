Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 419 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,698,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.