Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 909 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $149.94 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.