Governor DAO Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $495,989.52 and approximately $16,479.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 88.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.60 or 0.03669992 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 726.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.23 or 0.00446540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00032167 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

