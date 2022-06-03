Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 115,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

