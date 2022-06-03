Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.43. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point upgraded Great Ajax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Great Ajax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

NYSE:AJX traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.40. 115,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,808. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $241.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Great Ajax by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 134,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.