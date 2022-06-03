Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Greatland Gold (LON:GGP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 26 ($0.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Greatland Gold stock opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The company has a market capitalization of £470.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00. Greatland Gold has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 25 ($0.32). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.85.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

