Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.63.

GDOT stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.26. 1,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,008. Green Dot has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $221,344. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,089,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

