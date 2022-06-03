GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Taglich Brothers reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for GreenBox POS in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for GreenBox POS’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenBox POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBOX opened at $2.12 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. GreenBox POS had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 130.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 459.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the second quarter worth about $119,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GreenBox POS by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 131,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of GreenBox POS during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality.

