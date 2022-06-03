Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

GBNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$19.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Greenbrook TMS to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Clarus Securities decreased their price target on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of GBNH opened at $2.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.25. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 46.27% and a negative return on equity of 157.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

