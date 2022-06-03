Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenidge Generation in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Greenidge Generation from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

