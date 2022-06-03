Greenville Federal Financial Co. Announces Dividend of $0.07 (OTC:GVFF)

Greenville Federal Financial Co. (OTC:GVFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th.
Greenville Federal Financial stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. Greenville Federal Financial has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.49.
Greenville Federal Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
