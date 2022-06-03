Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson Sells 5,555 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total transaction of $213,423.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.21. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GO shares. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

