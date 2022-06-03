GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,115 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

GRWG stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132,760. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The company has a market capitalization of $298.23 million, a P/E ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.35%. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRWG shares. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

