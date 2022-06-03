Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (GFNorte), is a Mexican banking and financial services holding company. It is one of the largest commercial banks of Mexico by assets and loans, and the largest retirement fund administrator. The Bank operates in four business sectors: Banking, Savings, Brokerage and Other financial services. The Banking division provides current accounts, consumer and commercial loans, as well as credit and debit cards, among others. The Savings division offers products related to insurance and pension schemes. The Brokerage division focuses on the investment funds management and securities trading. The Other financial services division includes leasing, factoring, portfolio management and warehousing, among others. The Bank offers financial products and services to individual and business customers. GFNorte is one of the banks with better quality assets within the Mexican financial system and possesses adequate capitalization and liquidity levels. “

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Shares of GBOOY stock opened at $31.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.5109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Grupo Financiero Banorte’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte (Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers time and demand deposits; car, payroll, consumer, and corporate loans; mortgages; and debit and credit cards. It also provides medical, personal accident, and life insurance products; and retirement fund management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.