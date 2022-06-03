Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 8,094 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.61.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.