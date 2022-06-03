Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $148.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.13. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.93 and a 1 year high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.